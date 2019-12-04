|
Paulette A. Gladys, 49
Lancaster - Paulette A. Gladys, 49, passed away at home on Saturday, November 30, 2019.
She leaves her partner and best friend of 20 years, John F. Duplease, Jr.; her mother, Patricia E. (Wronski) Beddie and her husband, Philip of Worcester; her step-daughters, Christina Duplease of Sterling, Stephanie Duplease and Michelle Duplease, both of Lancaster; her sister, Stephanie M. Gladys and her partner, Paul Cote of Dover, NH; her step-sister, Kimberly Gabriella and her husband, Joseph of Shrewsbury; her step-brother, Philip Beddie of Hudson; step-nieces and step-nephews as well as many cousins.
Paulette was born in Leominster, the daughter of the late Paul J. Gladys and graduated from Wachusett Regional High School. She was a loving free spirited person who loved animals. She will be sadly missed.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 5 to 7 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 7 p.m. on Monday, December 9th in the Miles-Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Road, Sterling. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to NEADS, P.O. Box 213, West Boylston, MA 01583. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019