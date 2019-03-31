|
Pauline L (Letendre) Allen, 95
SPENCER - Pauline L (Letendre) Allen, 95, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2019 at Notre Dame Long Term Care Center in Worcester. She was the wife of Louis "Eddy" Allen who died in 1986.
She is survived by her daughter, Paula L Martin of Bradenton, FL; her son, Mark E. Allen of Worcester; 5 grandchildren, Kara and her husband Craig Snyder of Hurley, NY, Troy Allen and his fiancé Melissa Goggin, Cody and his wife Shelby Allen all of North Brookfield, Nichole Allen and Lindsey Allen of Worcester.
Pauline was born in Spencer to the late Edward A. and Eldora (Bouley) Letendre . Two brothers, Emile and Ernest Letendre and a sister Jeannette Letendre, predeceased her.
Pauline graduated David Prouty High School in Spencer and attended Becker College in Worcester. She worked at Spencer Savings Bank for many years and later was Secretary at the Spencer Housing Authority, retiring in 1985. She was a member of Mary Queen of the Rosary Parish in Spencer and the former St. Mary's Women's Guild. She was also a member of the Golden Age and Ladies Senior Citizens Club.
The family would like to thank the Staff and friends at Notre Dame Long Term Health Care for their compassionate care of Pauline for the last two and half years.
Pauline's funeral will be held on Tuesday, April 2 from the J Henri Morin Funeral Home, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer, with a Mass at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 7 Church St., Spencer. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. Calling hours are Monday, April 1 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to Notre Dame Long Term Care Activity Fund, 555 Plantation St., Worcester, MA 01605.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019