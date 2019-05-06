|
Pauline Louise Bates (Hoffert)
N. Grafton - Pauline Louise Bates (Hoffert) died peacefully on May 1, 2019 after a long, full life. Pauline never liked to share how old she was, but if you knew her you would say she wore her almost 91 years on this earth beautifully on the inside and out, always with a twinkle in those beautiful, little blue eyes. To her last days she was still mentally sharp as a tack and despite many physical challenges over the past several years, she never gave up. In every definition of the word, Pauline was a survivor who always made lemonade out of lemons. She survived 4 bouts of cancer which included multiple surgeries and treatments and wrestled with horrible Lymphedema in the last years of her life. She lived a very happy and independent life after divorcing her husband in 1988 and spent the last 30+ years enjoying family and friends. She happily worked part time at Whittier Rehab Hospital in Westboro for over 15 years, only just retiring at 87 years young. Pauline's only child, Lori Evans, along with her husband Peter and their daughter, Olivia, brought her the greatest joy. Olivia called Pauline, "Polly" and they had a treasured relationship. Pauline considered Peter "the best son-in-law ever" and always remarked about how kind and decent he was.
Anyone who knew Pauline adored her. She could engage in a conversation about anything, always well informed and with a strong opinion. Her feistiness kept her alive this long.
Pauline will join her parents, Helga and Bill, whom she adored,along with her many other close family members who are waiting for her. They will welcome her with open arms and she will truly be able to rest: no more pain, no more physical challenges that made every day so hard. She will be running around the clouds, hair and make-up perfect, truly on top of the world and those that will miss her here on earth know that they have a new angel on their shoulder with a twinkle in her eye who will always be routing for them from above. They will always be reminded of the amazing example of strength and perseverance she was her entire life.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Lymphatic Education & Research Network (lymphaticnetwork.org).
Services are private.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 6 to May 7, 2019