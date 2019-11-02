Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buma Funeral Home
101 North Main Street
Uxbridge, MA 01569
(508) 278-2755
Graveside service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Cemetery
Uxbridge
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Bilodeau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Bilodeau


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pauline Bilodeau Obituary
Pauline C. (Pleau) Bilodeau, 82

Northbridge - Pauline C. (Pleau) Bilodeau, 82, of Uxbridge passed away Tues. Oct. 22, 2019 at the Beaumont Skilled & Nursing Rehabilitation Center, Northbridge.

Pauline had worked for the Tupperware Company in Blackstone for 20 years and then the W.F. Wood's manufacturing until her retirement.

She was born June 9, 1937 in Uxbridge the daughter of the late Joseph and Rosa (Roy) Pleau and graduated from Uxbridge High School, Uxbridge.

Pauline enjoyed bowling, camping, jigsaw puzzles, playing cards with friends and spending time with family.

She is survived by her son, Wayne J. Bilodeau and her grandson, Nicholas Bilodeau both of Uxbridge and long-time friend and companion Rachel Gosselin. She was predeceased by her sister, Lorraine Cray.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Mary's Cemetery, Uxbridge.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Buma Funeral Home, Uxbridge

www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pauline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Buma Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -