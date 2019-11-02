|
|
Pauline C. (Pleau) Bilodeau, 82
Northbridge - Pauline C. (Pleau) Bilodeau, 82, of Uxbridge passed away Tues. Oct. 22, 2019 at the Beaumont Skilled & Nursing Rehabilitation Center, Northbridge.
Pauline had worked for the Tupperware Company in Blackstone for 20 years and then the W.F. Wood's manufacturing until her retirement.
She was born June 9, 1937 in Uxbridge the daughter of the late Joseph and Rosa (Roy) Pleau and graduated from Uxbridge High School, Uxbridge.
Pauline enjoyed bowling, camping, jigsaw puzzles, playing cards with friends and spending time with family.
She is survived by her son, Wayne J. Bilodeau and her grandson, Nicholas Bilodeau both of Uxbridge and long-time friend and companion Rachel Gosselin. She was predeceased by her sister, Lorraine Cray.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Mary's Cemetery, Uxbridge.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Buma Funeral Home, Uxbridge
www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019