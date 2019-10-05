|
Pauline M. Blanchette
Worcester - Pauline M. (Johnson) Blanchette passed away on October 4th, 2019 following a short illness. All are welcome to gather with Pauline's family and friends Tuesday October 8th from 4pm to 7pm at Roney Funeral Home 152 Worcester St. N. Grafton, MA 01536. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for her Wednesday October 9th at 10:30am at Notre Dame Healthcare Center 555 Plantation Street Worcester, MA 01605. She will then be laid to rest at Hillside Cemetery in Auburn. A more complete obituary will appear Monday at www.RoneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019