Pauline A. Brothers, 81
Uxbridge - Pauline Ann Brothers, 81, passed peacefully on March 27th, 2019 after a long illness, at Lydia Taft House, where she was cared for in her last months of life. A daughter of Floyd and Etta (Higgins) Brothers, she was born in Uxbridge on October 12, 1937. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by three sisters; Grace Aldrich, Viola Feddma, and Vivian Murray, and five brothers; Alfred, Floyd (Sam), Joseph, Donald and Ronald Brothers. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Pauline was a US Army veteran. She worked at Bickford's Shoe, in Milford, General Electric, in Ashland, the former Whitin Machine Works, and retired from Eastern Acoustic Works, in Whitinsville, 20 years ago. She enjoyed Bingo, going to the casinos and computer games.
A huge thank you to all the nurses and CNAs at Lydia Taft House who were so wonderful assisting Pauline during her time there.
In keeping with Pauline's wishes, there are no services. Memorial donations may be made to Lydia Taft House, 60 Quaker Highway, Uxbridge, MA 01569. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit
www.carrfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019