Pauline Hurley Buckley, 93
SHREWSBURY - Pauline Hurley Buckley, 93, of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully on Friday August 28, 2020 with her loving family by her side.
Born in Boston and raised in Jamaica Plain, Pauline was one of five children born to the late Charles J. and Nora H. (Burke) Hurley. She graduated from Jamaica Plain High School, prior to attending Emmanuel College, where she received a Bachelor's degree. Pauline continued with her education, later receiving a Master's degree in Social Work from Boston College. She worked for Catholic Charities for many years, and greatly enjoyed her career in social work.
It was at a Boston College School of Social Work reunion dinner during which Pauline met the love of her life, the late Leo S. Buckley, M.D, who was a social worker prior to attending medical school. The pair were married on April 25, 1964, before moving west and settling in Shrewsbury. Pauline was a full-time mother to her two children until they were older, then she began to work as an administrative assistant at her husband's practice.
In her free time, Pauline enjoyed traveling and reading.
She leaves behind her children, Mary K. Courtemanche and her husband, Robert, of Shrewsbury, and Brian D. Buckley and his wife, Sandra, of Worcester; her grandchildren, Andrew, Anna, and Allison Courtemanche, and Bridget and Ryan Buckley; as well as many nieces and nephews. Along with her parents and her husband, Pauline was predeceased by her siblings: Sr. Mary Hurley, Sr. Maureen Hurley, both of Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament, Charles J. Hurley, and John F. Hurley.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament (katharinedrexel.org
).
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Mrs. Buckley's family between 10:30 AM and 12:00 Noon on Wednesday September 2, 2020 at Saint Anne's Church, 130 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 12 Noon. Masks will be required upon entering the church, and social distancing measures will be taken. Burial will be held privately, and she will be with her husband at St. Peter's Cemetery, Sandwich.