Pauline M. (Fecteau) Casavant, 87
Spencer - Pauline M. (Fecteau) Casavant, 87, of Spencer, died Friday, April 17th, 2020 at the Jewish Healthcare Center in Worcester.
Pauline was born May 2nd, 1932 in Spencer, Mass. to Raymond and Ida (Audette) Fecteau. She was raised in Spencer and graduated from David Prouty High School and later Salter Secretarial School. At both institutions she was very popular and known for her kind and helpful nature.
Pauline worked for several years at the Treasurer's Office for the town of Spencer and spent the remaining years of her career working for the Spencer/East Brookfield School District.
She delighted in community. Pauline volunteered much of her time to various activities and committees at her parish, Mary Queen of the Rosary. Additionally, she was a member of a number of charities and community-based organizations. Throughout her life she made many lifelong friends, whom she held dear.
Pauline was an avid nature and animal lover. She had an active garden which supported her many culinary talents. She loved to be surrounded by animals of all kinds whom she was deeply devoted to. Pauline could always be found walking and hiking throughout her beloved Spencer with her dogs.
She was always available to help anybody in need whether it was a ride, running errands, company, or care. The center of her life was her home, which was always open to anybody who needed it. She was a master entertainer and hosted many holidays and get-togethers. Pauline loved her family more than anything and took great joy in being a mother, a grandmother, a great-grandmother, and an aunt. She took immense pleasure in being involved in all the activities of her grandchildren, her great-grandson, and all her nieces and nephews.
Pauline was a person of deep faith, which sustained her throughout her life.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Wallace "Wally" J. Casavant along with her daughter Michelle P. Casavant, a brother, Robert Fecteau, a sister, Vivian Bartlett, and their parents. She leaves a son, Mark J. Casavant and his wife Tara of Worcester, a daughter, Marie A. Telemaque and her husband Pierre of Worcester, four grandchildren, Jean Pierre & Jocelyne Telemaque, Kayla & Kara Casavant; a great-grandson, Jackson Mccracken; a brother-in-law, Robert Bartlett of Worcester; a sister-in-law, Carolyn Fecteau of Spencer; and her many devoted nephews and nieces whom she loved very much.
Ultimately, Pauline was well-loved for her kindness, generosity, and enduring faith. She truly was the matriarch of our family and will be missed dearly. Her family would like to thank the many family members, neighbors, and friends that helped her stay in her home that she loved so much until the end of her life.
Services will be held at Mary, Queen of the Rosary Parish in Spencer at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Rice Funeral Home, 300 Park Ave, Worcester. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Mary, Queen of the Rosary Parish, 60 Maple Street, Spencer, MA 01562.
