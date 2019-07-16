|
Pauline M. Casey
Grafton - Pauline M. (Hayes) Casey, 91, passed away July 12, 2019 following a brief illness. Her husband James E. Casey passed away in 2005. Pauline leaves her sons James "Jimmy" of Millbury. Stephen of Worcester, Mark Casey and his partner Maria Moccia of Sutton. She also leaves her daughters Cynthia Casey and her husband Michael Faucher of Sutton. Carolyn Casey McNamara and her husband Sean of Sutton. Her grandchildren Nichole Hamm, James Casey. Ryan, and Christa Casey, Breanne Giard, Michael and Matthew Faucher, Stephen, Megan and Katelyn Grogan. She also leaves her sister Joan O'Neill and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her grandson Michael Giard and sister Virginia Quinn.
Born, raised and educated in Worcester Pauline was the daughter of John J. Hayes and Margaret (Bowes) Hayes. She lived in Grafton for more than 60 years. Pauline cherished her family and loved spending time with her daughters Cindy and Carolyn. Her grandchildren where the light of her life, always nurturing and proud of their accomplishments. She loved the beaches of the cape and would get there as often as she could, spending the day enjoying the sun and sand with her family. A love of which her family continues to this day.
In lieu of traditional remembrances please honor Pauline with donations to The JimmyFund at www.danafarber.jimmyfund.org/cancer/donations. All are welcome to gather with Pauline's family and friends Friday July 19th from 9-10:30am followed by the celebration of her Funeral Mass at 11:00am at St. Mary's Church 17 Waterville St. N. Grafton, MA 01536. She will then be laid to rest at Pine Grove Cemetery in North Grafton. A Book of Memories to share a memory of Pauline or a favorite story is available online at:
www.RoneyFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 16 to July 17, 2019