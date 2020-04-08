|
|
Pauline E. Cataldo, 92
Worcester - Pauline E. Cataldo, 92, of Palm Coast, Florida, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020. She was born on February 1, 1928 in Worcester, Massachusetts to the late Aaron and Eva (Duquette) Canane.
Pauline moved to Palm Coast in 2004 from Worcester, MA. Prior to moving to Palm Coast, Pauline and her husband spent many years traveling the country in their motor home. Pauline was a devoted wife, and a designated co-pilot for all of her and her husbands adventures. She took great pride in the business they ran together in Worcester.
Pauline and her family were avid boaters, spending countless summers maintaining different boats on Cape Cod and throughout New England. One of Pauline's most enjoyed hobbies was using her metal detector at the beach, especially when she was able to help others find lost items. She loved trips to the casino in Biloxi, the dog track in Daytona, and lunch dates around Palm Coast. She was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Palm Coast.
Pauline is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Anthony R. Cataldo of Palm Coast, FL; son, Anthony R. Cataldo Jr. of Springfield, NH; grandchildren, Erica (Cataldo) Little and her husband Jared, Anthony Evangelista, Nicholas Cataldo, Kyle Cataldo, Maria (Evangelista) Troka and her husband Edi; great grandchildren, Greyson and Nolen; and several nieces and nephews.
Pauline lived a full life as a wonderful wife, mother and "Grammy." She will be dearly missed and forever in the hearts of her loved ones.
Pauline is now reunited in Heaven with her daughter, Carol L. Cataldo who preceded her in 2019; daughter in law, Elizabeth A. (Denis) Cataldo; brother, Ed Canane; sisters, Rita Canane Anderson, Marjorie Canane Boynton.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at
www.clymerfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020