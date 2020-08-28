1/1
Pauline Gadaire
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pauline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pauline M. Gadaire, 101

Brookfield - Pauline M. Gadaire, 101, passed away on Friday, Aug. 28th, in the Webster Manor Nursing Home, Webster, after an illness.

She leaves her sister, Marion E. Renna of Charlton; her sister-in-law, Jane L. Gadaire of Shelburne Falls; two nephews; three nieces; four great nieces and a great nephew. She was predeceased by two brothers, Leon F. Gadaire and Raymond A. Gadaire and a sister, Marguerite E. Desmond. She was born in Brookfield the daughter of Leon E. and Irene M. (DuBois) Gadaire and lived there until moving to Worcester in 1992. Pauline was a graduate of Brookfield High School and the Felt and Tarrant Comptometer School in Worcester.

Pauline worked for many years in the office of McLaurin-Jones Paper Co. in Brookfield. In her later years she worked as a housekeeper for several parishes in the Worcester Diocese. She was also a very loving and devoted caregiver to her parents and brother, Leon. She was a former member of St. Mary's Church in Brookfield where she taught CCD and was a member of the Women's Guild and the Legion of Mary and was a willing volunteer at the church. After moving to Worcester she became a member of St. Peter's Church.

Pauline was a very devoted and loving daughter, sister and aunt and will be greatly missed by all her family.

The family wishes to thank the staff at the Webster Manor for the excellent care and friendship they gave to Pauline.

A Funeral Mass for Pauline will be held on Friday, Sept. 4th, at 11:00am in St. Mary's Church, 11 Lincoln St., Brookfield. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, West Brookfield. There are no calling hours.

The Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, is directing arrangements.

www.morrillfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Daniel T Morrill Funeral Home
130 Hamilton St
Southbridge, MA 01550
(508) 764-7922
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daniel T Morrill Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved