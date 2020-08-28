Pauline Gadaire

Pauline M. Gadaire, 101Brookfield - Pauline M. Gadaire, 101, passed away on Friday, Aug. 28th, in the Webster Manor Nursing Home, Webster, after an illness.She leaves her sister, Marion E. Renna of Charlton; her sister-in-law, Jane L. Gadaire of Shelburne Falls; two nephews; three nieces; four great nieces and a great nephew. She was predeceased by two brothers, Leon F. Gadaire and Raymond A. Gadaire and a sister, Marguerite E. Desmond. She was born in Brookfield the daughter of Leon E. and Irene M. (DuBois) Gadaire and lived there until moving to Worcester in 1992. Pauline was a graduate of Brookfield High School and the Felt and Tarrant Comptometer School in Worcester.Pauline worked for many years in the office of McLaurin-Jones Paper Co. in Brookfield. In her later years she worked as a housekeeper for several parishes in the Worcester Diocese. She was also a very loving and devoted caregiver to her parents and brother, Leon. She was a former member of St. Mary's Church in Brookfield where she taught CCD and was a member of the Women's Guild and the Legion of Mary and was a willing volunteer at the church. After moving to Worcester she became a member of St. Peter's Church.Pauline was a very devoted and loving daughter, sister and aunt and will be greatly missed by all her family.The family wishes to thank the staff at the Webster Manor for the excellent care and friendship they gave to Pauline.A Funeral Mass for Pauline will be held on Friday, Sept. 4th, at 11:00am in St. Mary's Church, 11 Lincoln St., Brookfield. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, West Brookfield. There are no calling hours.The Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, is directing arrangements.