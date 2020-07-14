Pauline M. (Gervais) Haley
UXBRIDGE - Pauline M. (Gervais) Haley, a lifelong resident of Douglas St. passed away on Mon. July 13, 2020 after an illness.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years Robert M. Haley; her son James M. Haley and his wife Lisa of Uxbridge; 2 grandchildren Madison P. Haley and Sean M. Haley; a sister whom she cared for over the years Theresa Gervais of Uxbridge; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a grandson Patrick J. Haley who died in 2016 and was sister of the late Henry Gervais, Real Gervais, Lauretta Chiuchiolo, Yvonne Lariviere, Jeannette Kilgour, Rita Lefebvre, Florence Aubin, Norma Bruneau, Marie Gervais, and Normand Gervais who died at birth. Born in Uxbridge, MA she was one of 13 children born to Henry and Malvina (Normandin) Gervais and lived in Uxbridge all her life.
Pauline was a hard worker, being a homemaker for her family and working at the Waukantuk Mill, The Fair Department Store, Skane Knitting and finally at the Wrentham State School. She was a graduate of Uxbridge High School and was a member of the Uxbridge Democratic Town Committee, volunteering for many political campaigns. She loved watching old movies, especially starring Judy Garland, and the TV program "Morning Joe" She was a faithful member of St. Mary's Church and will be remembered as a good wife who was devoted to her entire family and was everyone's mom.
Her funeral will be held Sat. July 18 from Tancrell Jackman Funeral Home, 35 Snowling Rd. with a Mass at 11:30 am in St. Mary's Church, 77 Mendon St. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Calling hours at the funeral home are Fri. July 17 from 5 to 7 pm. Memorial donations may be made to Friars of the Atonement, Box 300 Garrison, NY 10524, http://www.atonementfriars.org
. To leave a condolence message for the family please visit: www.Jackmanfuneralhomes.com