Pauline R. (Benoit) Johnson, 82
WORCESTER - Pauline R. (Benoit) Johnson, 82, of 102 Randolph Rd., formerly of Leicester, died Thursday, June 6 at the Oasisi at Dodge Park.
She was the husband of Melvin R. Johnson who died in 1987. She leaves her daughters; Lori L. Baril and her husband David of Leicester, Lisa L. Thomas and her husband Richard of Woodstock, CT and Leslie Johnson of Worcester, two grandchildren; Alyssa Moran and her husband Jeff of Charlton and Nicholas Baril and his longtime companion Tori Phillips of Worcester, her sister in law Kathleen Benoit of FL., several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by a brother Richard O. Benoit.
Pauline was a longtime secretary to the Principal of the Leicester Primary School before retiring in 2003.
Born in Worcester, she was the daughter of Omer and Eva (Martel) Benoit and later graduated from Commerce High in Worcester, Class of 1955. She was a member of St. Aloysius-St. Jude Parish. She enjoyed going to the beaches in Maine, playing cards, bingo and scrabble, loved to read and was a member of a book club along with her friends. She volunteered for the Leicester public schools and Town elections as well as for the Audio Journal in Worcester. The daughters would like to thank her Oasis family for their care, compassion and friendship.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 10 at 11 a.m. in the MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main St., Leicester. A calling hour will precede the services from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either Audio Journal, 799 W. Boylston St. #5, Worcester, Ma. 01606 or Leicester Food Pantry c/o St. Joseph's Church, 759 Main St., Leicester, 01524.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 7 to June 8, 2019