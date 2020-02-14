Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Jackman Funeral Home Inc
12 Spring St
Whitinsville, MA 01588
(508) 278-2200
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Jackman Funeral Home Inc
12 Spring St
Whitinsville, MA 01588
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
1 Cross St.
Whitinsville, MA
View Map
Pauline (Beaudoin) Lachance Obituary
Pauline D. (Beaudoin) Lachance, 82

Whitinsville - Pauline D. (Beaudoin) Lachance, 82, formerly of Douglas Rd. passed away on Thurs. Feb. 13, 2020 at Milford Regional Hospital after a period of declining health. She was predeceased by her husband of 48 years Roger Lachance in 2010.

She is survived by her brother Raymond J. Beaudoin and his wife Sandra of Northbridge; a sister-in-law Jeannine Lachance of N. Smithfield, RI; nieces and nephews James Couture, Valerie Dube, Guy Lachance, David Beaudoin, and Beth Whitney. She was predeceased by her sister Elaine M. Lustgarten in 1994 and brother-in-law Raymond Lachance . Born in Whitinsville, MA on Feb. 24, 1937 she was the daughter of Joseph C. and Delia A. (Audette) Beaudoin and grew up in Northbridge.

Pauline was a graduate of Northbridge High School, Class of 1955, and worked as a secretary for the former Whitin Machine Works, and for the Rockport Shoe Manufacturing Company of Marlboro. A lifelong resident of Northbridge, Pauline lived in the Linwood Mill Apartments since 2012 before recently moving to Beaumont Rehab and Skilled Nursing Center. She enjoyed travel, shopping, and watching old movies.

Pauline's funeral will be held on Wed. Feb. 19th from Jackman Funeral Home, 12 Spring St., Whitinsville with a Mass at 11 AM in St. Patrick's Church, 1 Cross St., Whitinsville. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery. A Calling hour at the funeral home will be held prior to Mass from 9:30- 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pauline's memory may be made to St. Patrick's Church, P.O. Box 60 Whitinsville, MA 01588.

To leave a condolence message for her family please visit: www.Jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020
