Pauline (Porter) Lampa

Rindge, NH - Pauline (Porter) Lampa, 87, died peacefully at home on Saturday, June 6, 2020 with her family at her side.

She was the wife of the late William H. Lampa who died May 25, 2019.

Pauline leaves her four children, Steven J. Lampa and his wife Maureen of Westminster, Loreen St Laurent and her husband David of Orange, Sharon Sherman of Gardner and Lynn Elliott of Westminster; eleven grandchildren, Sandra Lampa, Erin Cintron, Katherine Lampa, Melissa St Laurent, Meagan St Laurent, Justin Sherman, Nathan Sherman, Deidre Levesque, Sharine Flynn, Stephen Elliott and Deanna Elliott; nine great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews; one brother-in-law, Chuck Lampa of Janesville, WI; and one sister, Charlotte Sabagonis of Athol.

She is predeceased by three sisters, Evelyn Blake, Dorothy Fage and Marjorie Rusk.

Pauline was born in Sterling on May 29, 1933, a daughter of the late Rufus and Phoebe (Murray) Porter. She was a graduate of Leominster High School. While in high school, she really enjoyed playing in the band and after graduation worked at GE for many years. She met her husband while he was stationed at Fort Devens. They married in 1958 and moved to Wisconsin until 1990, and a few years later they moved back east to be near her family. Pauline truly loved and adored her family and was happiest when she was with them.

Her funeral service will be private and there are no calling hours.

Burial will take place at 12 noon on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the Oak Hill Cemetery, Clinton Road, Sterling, MA and will be open to all friends and family wishing to attend to pay their last respects to Pauline. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic masks should be worn at all times.

Please visit our website to leave an online condolence and for further information see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net

John F. Masciarelli and Walter C. Taylor funeral directors



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
