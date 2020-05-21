|
|
Pauline E. (Dube) Adams MacDougall
Grafton - Pauline E. (Dube) Adams MacDougall, passed away May 19, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester following an illness. Her husband Donald MacDougall passed away in 2012. She is survived by her children Gloria Faucher and her husband Gordon, Dennis Adams and his wife Lois, John Adams and Richard Adams and his wife Christine; 11 grandchildren, who will all miss their beloved "Memere"; Sean Farrell, James Adams, Laurie Cascione, Keith Farrell, Jeffrey Faucher, Julie Stevens, Erin Sherman, Megan Williams and Zachary, Timothy and Ryan Adams, and 12 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents Pauline was also predeceased by her daughter Claire A. Rissotti, her brother Robert Dube and sisters Lorraine Rice and Gloria Malouin.
Pauline was born March 11, 1931 in Worcester, daughter of the late Wilfred G. Dube and Beatrice O. (Lagace). She loved spending time with her large family especially at holidays, cookouts or any other reason to have a party. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and the family matriarch. She retired in 1993 from Big D Supermarkets. Pauline was also a dedicated parishioner of St. Mary's Church in North Grafton.
Funeral services and burial will be private. Please honor Pauline with a donation to St. Mary's Church c/o Bereavement Committee 17 Waterville St. N. Grafton, MA 01536. A Book of Memories to share a special message with Pauline's family is available online at:
www.RoneyFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 21 to May 22, 2020