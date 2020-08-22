1/1
Pauline Marvin
1928 - 2020
Pauline S. (Lindquist) Marvin, 91

WORCESTER - Pauline S. (Lindquist) Marvin, 91 of Worcester, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Care One in Millbury.

Pauline was born in Worcester, the daughter of the late Arvid Lindquist and Antoinette (Blair) Lindquist Desrosiers. She is a graduate of the David Hale Fanning Girls Trade School with a trade in stitching. Pauline worked as a Certified Nurses Aide for Stonehouse Nursing for 20 years retiring in 1993. She also volunteered for the Diocese of Worcester at St. Vincent de Paul and a senior companion at the Lutheran Home. Pauline was a den mother for Boy Scouts Troop 88 & 89, a member of the Round Table Boy Scout, Blue Bird Letter Campfire Girls, and the United Commercial Travelers- Fraternity #136. Pauline enjoyed going to Bingo, playing cards, ceramics and she also enjoyed dressing up for all holidays, especially Halloween. She loved spending time with all her family especially grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Pauline's husband of 49 years, Lawrence G. Marvin, Jr. passed away in 2001. She is survived by her four children, Gary W. Marvin and his wife Victoria of Worcester, Steven P. Marvin and his wife Mary of Charlton, Pamela A. Champagne of Georgetown, TX., and Lisa M. Kalvinek and her husband Kenneth of Worcester; four grandchildren, six great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by a son, Arvid Marvin; two brothers, Robert and Paul Lindquist.

A period of calling hours for Pauline will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 4-7 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester. Her funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 25th at 10:00 am in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
AUG
25
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
