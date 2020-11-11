Pauline A. Montigny, 89



Port Richey, FL -



1931-2020



Pauline A. (Cote') Montigny, 89, of Port Richey, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. She was born in Whitinsville, the daughter of Hormidas Cote' and Lea (Pellitier) Cote'. She lived in Millbury MA for 20 years, and on Charlton Reservoir in Charlton MA for 15 years before retiring to Florida in 1991.



Pauline graduated from Ascension High School in Worcester. She belonged to the parents guild of Assumption Parish in Millbury and also was President of the Womens Auxiliary of Troop 110 of Assumption Parish. Pauline also volunteered at St Anthony's Parish in Florida.



Pauline worked at State Mutual Ins. Co. of Worcester. From there, she went on to work at Millbury Savings Bank for many years. Pauline also waitressed at Pleasant Valley Country Club during PGA Golf Tournaments where she got to meet many pros on circuit. Finally she worked for Dr. Hans Wolff and Dr. James Pialtos Optometrist in Millbury before retiring in 1991.



Pauline's greatest loves were her faith and family. She loved living at the lake in Charlton and had many friends there. She also was an avid reader and loved doing word search puzzles. In her earlier years she loved to do crafts of all kinds and was very talented in all she did.



Pauline is survived by her loving husband of 68 years Oliver J. Montigny of Port Richey, Florida. She also leaves two sons, Stephen D. Montigny and his fiance Patricia A. McEwen of Webster. MA, Richard F. Montigny and his wife Sheila of Holiday FL, and step daughter Ashley White of Charlton MA; three grandchildren, Sarah A.(Montigny) Valois and her husband Jeff of West Boylston, MA, Brian Montigny and his fiance Jennifer Wagner of Leicester, and Katie (Montigny) Hopkins and her husband Ian of Sutton, MA; five great grandchildren: Avery, Lillian, Teagan, Jackson, and Griffin.



Pauline was predeceased by 2 step sisters: Juliette Bousquet of South Grafton, MA and Bertha Gouin of Uxbridge, Ma, and also 2 step brothers: Armand Girourd of South Grafton, MA, and Joseph A. "Tim" Girourd of California.



She also leaves several nieces and nephews. There will be no services at this time.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store