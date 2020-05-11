|
|
Pauline (Najarian) Naroian, 92
Whitinsville - Pauline (Najarian) Naroian, 92, died on Thursday, May 7, at the Saint Camillus Health Center. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Edward Naroian; a son, Paul Naroian of Whitinsville; two daughters, Robin Giando of Natick, and Lynne Hamjian of Bellingham; her granddaughter, Sarah Hamjian; two sons-in-law, Michael Giando and Harry Hamjian; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends. She was predeceased by her brothers, Arsen and Armen Najarian, and her sisters, Alice N. Foley, Helen Rusz, and Anna Najarian.
Pauline, fondly known as Polly, was born in Worcester on July 1, 1927, a daughter of Harry and Dichranouhi (Dehlia Jamgochian) Najarian. She grew up in Worcester and graduated from South High School. She lived in Whitinsville for over 64 years. She worked her whole career as a fastidious bookkeeper at the family business, Najarian Insurance Agency, in Worcester followed by the Whitney Insurance Agency in Millbury.
Pauline was an accomplished seamstress and enjoyed making clothes for herself and her daughters. She was a longtime member of the Village Congregational Church in Whitinsville. She spent many summers entertaining countless family and friends "down the Cape" in Yarmouth Port. She loved to dance with her husband every Saturday night and was known for her fancy foxtrot and jitterbug moves. Polly was the life of every party and loved to cook large holiday feasts in her Whitinsville home. Her family and friends meant the world to her.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Whitinsville. The family wants to thank all the employees at St. Camillus Health Center for their wonderful care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Pauline Naroian to the of MA, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA, 02452. Family messages are welcome at the Carr Funeral Home website:
www.carrfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 11 to May 12, 2020