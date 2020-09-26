Pauline J. (Soter) Nugent, 94
Worcester - Pauline J. (Soter) Nugent, 94, of Worcester died unexpectedly in her home on Friday, September 25, 2020.
Pauline is survived by her three sons, Robert F. Nugent of Worcester, Richard M. Nugent of Holden and William J. Nugent of Port St. Lucie, FL; a brother, Victor Soter of Worcester and many grandchildren.
She was born in Boston, daughter of the late Sokrat and Athena Soter. She worked for over 30 years at the former Worcester City Hospital as a nurse's aide and was a longtime member of St. Mary's Assumption Albanian Orthodox Church.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 29th at 11:30 AM in Hope Cemetery (Section 109). Memorial contributions in memory of Pauline may be made to The Muscular Dystrophy Association
33 Lyman Street #205 Westborough, MA 01581.
Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home 12 Hammond St. Worcester is directing arrangements. To share a memory of Pauline or to sign her online guestbook, please visitwww.Royfuneral.com