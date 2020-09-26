1/
Pauline (soter) Nugent
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pauline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pauline J. (Soter) Nugent, 94

Worcester - Pauline J. (Soter) Nugent, 94, of Worcester died unexpectedly in her home on Friday, September 25, 2020.

Pauline is survived by her three sons, Robert F. Nugent of Worcester, Richard M. Nugent of Holden and William J. Nugent of Port St. Lucie, FL; a brother, Victor Soter of Worcester and many grandchildren.

She was born in Boston, daughter of the late Sokrat and Athena Soter. She worked for over 30 years at the former Worcester City Hospital as a nurse's aide and was a longtime member of St. Mary's Assumption Albanian Orthodox Church.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 29th at 11:30 AM in Hope Cemetery (Section 109). Memorial contributions in memory of Pauline may be made to The Muscular Dystrophy Association33 Lyman Street #205 Westborough, MA 01581.

Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home 12 Hammond St. Worcester is directing arrangements. To share a memory of Pauline or to sign her online guestbook, please visit

www.Royfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Hope Cemetery (Section 109)
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home
12 Hammond Street
Worcester, MA 01610
(508) 799-2992
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved