Pauline Pierce
Pauline D. Pierce, 69

Webster - Pauline D. (Gagne) Pierce, 69, formerly of Sutton, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Sept. 3rd after a brief illness, surrounded by her loving family.

Pauline leaves her husband, of 48 years, Ronald Pierce, Sr.; her son, Ronald Pierce, Jr. and his wife, Caryn of Danielson, CT; three grandchildren, Zachary, Zayne and Zoey; her mother, Aurise E. (L'Esperance) Gagne of Sutton; seven siblings, Cecile Sauro, Robert Gagne, Therese Beckwith, Denise Gagne, David Gagne, Suzanne Richards and Joseph Gagne; many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her father, Omer H. Gagne.

Pauline attended Assumption Grammar School and graduated from Sutton High School and Leo's Beauty Institute. She worked at Al's Golden Chateau and then the Providence House of Millbury as a hairdresser for 15 years. Pauline was an avid wedding cake baker for almost every family weddings. She was also an awesome jam maker and was always baking for someone. Pauline was always doing and thinking of others.

Family and friends will honor and remember Pauline's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Sunday, Sept. 13th from 4 to 6 p.m. in Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. Her Funeral Mass and burial will be celebrated privately. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Camillus Health Center c/o Activities Fund, 447 Hill Street, Whitinsville, MA 01588. Please visit Pauline's tribute page, where a message or memory can be shared with her family:

www.mulhane.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mulhane Home For Funerals
45 N. Main St
Millbury, MA 01527
(508) 865-2560
