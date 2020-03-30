Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Pauline Quinn


1939 - 2020
Pauline Quinn Obituary
Pauline B. Quinn, 81

LEBANON, PA - Pauline B. Quinn, 81, of Lebanon, PA and formerly of Hampton, NH, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020, at the Hershey Medical Center. She was the wife of the late John "Jack" Quinn.

Born in Fall River, MA on January 28, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Marcelle Hamil Beaulieu. Pauline loved nature, being outdoors and quilting.

She is survived by her sons John P. and his wife Monique Quinn of Worcester, MA and David J. Quinn and his companion Shir of Stow, MA; daughter Jacqueline Wolfe of Lebanon; brother Paul Beaulieu of Florida; grandchildren Lily, Conlan and Raelene and her great grandson Alexander.

Services will be at the convenience of the family.

Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown, PA is honored to serve the family.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
