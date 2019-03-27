|
|
Pauline (Tufts) Rheaume, 98
West Boylston - Pauline (Tufts) Rheaume, 98, passed away surrounded by her family at the Rose Monahan Hospice House.
Her husband of 60 years, Lawrence P. Rheaume died in 2008. She leaves her son, Gregory A. and Elizabeth Rheaume with whom she lived; four grandchildren, Toby Rheaume of West Boylston; Renee Rheaume-Delorge and husband Jeffrey of Oxford, William Rheaume and fiancé Justine Peterson of Shrewsbury and Georgeanna Rheaume of Grafton; four great-grandchildren, Antony Rheaume-Delorge of Oxford, and Nico Rheaume of West Boylston, Sophia and Amelia Rheaume-Cusella of Grafton and a lifelong friend, Sindy Desilets of Charlton. Her daughter, Denise S. Rheaume predeceased her. She was born in Nashua, NH daughter of Harry and Shirley (Cummings) Tufts. A sister, Palma Tufts predeceased her.
Pauline retired from the former Econo Lodge in West Boylston. Her true love was taking care of her home, inside and out and spending time with her grandchildren. Pauline also loved time spent at Old Orchard Beach and the family summer camp in Douglas. She also enjoyed knitting and crocheting. She was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Church.
Visiting Hours are Thursday, March 28 from 5 to 7pm in Fay Brothers Funeral Home, 1 West Boylston Street. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, March 29 at 10am in Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 111 Worcester Street. Burial will in Mount Vernon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made be made to Rose Monahan Hospice Home, 10 Judith Rd., Worcester, 01602 or www.vnacare.org/donors
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019