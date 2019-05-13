|
|
Pauline M. (Bellerose) Richard, 86
DOUGLAS - Pauline M. (Bellerose) Richard, 86, passed away on Mon. May 13, 2019 peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Raymond J. Richard.
She is also survived by 4 children, Barbara A. Bourassa and her husband James of Shrewsbury, Paul R. Richard and his longtime companion, Paula Horley of Jamestown, RI, Stephen J. Richard and his wife Verneice of Northbridge, and Brian D. Richard and his wife Susan of Uxbridge; 7 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers, Francis N. Bellerose of Burnham, ME, and David J. Bellerose and his wife Joyce of Southport, NC. She was predeceased by a grandson Christopher Richard.
Born in West Warren on April 3, 1933 she was the daughter of Camille and Elise (Theberge) Bellerose, and grew up in Uxbridge. A graduate of Uxbridge High School Class of 1951, Pauline worked as a secretary for the former Whitin Machine Works. She enjoyed working in her flower garden, traveling and vacationing in Misquamicut and Jamestown, RI, as well as Myrtle Beach, SC. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and will be sorely missed.
Her funeral Mass will be held on Fri. May 17 at 11 AM in St. Denis Church, 23 Manchaug St., Douglas. Calling hours will be held on Thurs. May 16th from 5-7 PM in Jackman Funeral Home, 7 Mechanic St., Douglas. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pauline's memory may be made to: The , PO Box 3049, Syracuse, NY 13220-3049. To leave a condolence message for her family please visit http://www.JackmanFuneralHomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 13 to May 14, 2019