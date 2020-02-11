|
|
Pauline T. Robertson 84
Worcester - Pauline T. (Gosselin) Robertson, 84, of Worcester, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 in the comfort of her home, while surrounded by loving family.
Pauline is survived by her devoted husband of sixty-five years, Ronald H. Robertson, Sr.; three sons, Ronald H. Robertson, Jr. and his wife Carrie of Boynton Beach, FL, Michael J. Robertson and his wife Jennifer of Newburyport, MA, and Derek P. Robertson and his wife Christine of Auburn; two daughters, Susan M. Todisco and her husband Nicholas of Shrewsbury and Claudine A. Murphy and her husband Thomas of Auburn; a brother, David Gosselin of Mississippi; three sisters, Velma Davio and Bernadette Spellane both of Worcester, and Marie Ann Bloom of Hudson; nine grandchildren; two great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Pauline was predeceased by two siblings, Louis Gosselin and Rita Maki. Pauline was born in Worcester, son of the late Paul L. and Marie S. (Bourque) Gosselin. She graduated from Holy Name High School, and lived in Worcester, raising her family, before moving to Florida in 1999, returning to Worcester last year.
Pauline worked for Harr Ford for many years, retiring as Service Manager several years before relocating to Florida. She continued to be a devout Catholic, and was a member of St. Henry's Parish in Pompano Beach, Fl, while living there. She enjoyed reading, playing Dominoes, watching Boston sports teams, and spending time with her family and grandchildren.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, February 15, at 10 a.m. in Saint Anne's Church, 130 Boston Turnpike Road, (route 9 east), Shrewsbury. There are no calling hours. Guests are respectfully invited to gather directly at church.
In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to Boston Children's Hospital, by visiting www.childrenshospital.org, or to , by visiting ; use the donate button on either site.
The family has entrusted care to the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL in Worcester.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020