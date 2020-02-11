Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Pauline Robertson
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Anne’s Church
130 Boston Turnpike Road, (route 9 east)
Shrewsbury, MA
Pauline Robertson


1935 - 2020
Pauline Robertson Obituary
Pauline T. Robertson 84

Worcester - Pauline T. (Gosselin) Robertson, 84, of Worcester, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 in the comfort of her home, while surrounded by loving family.

Pauline is survived by her devoted husband of sixty-five years, Ronald H. Robertson, Sr.; three sons, Ronald H. Robertson, Jr. and his wife Carrie of Boynton Beach, FL, Michael J. Robertson and his wife Jennifer of Newburyport, MA, and Derek P. Robertson and his wife Christine of Auburn; two daughters, Susan M. Todisco and her husband Nicholas of Shrewsbury and Claudine A. Murphy and her husband Thomas of Auburn; a brother, David Gosselin of Mississippi; three sisters, Velma Davio and Bernadette Spellane both of Worcester, and Marie Ann Bloom of Hudson; nine grandchildren; two great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Pauline was predeceased by two siblings, Louis Gosselin and Rita Maki. Pauline was born in Worcester, son of the late Paul L. and Marie S. (Bourque) Gosselin. She graduated from Holy Name High School, and lived in Worcester, raising her family, before moving to Florida in 1999, returning to Worcester last year.

Pauline worked for Harr Ford for many years, retiring as Service Manager several years before relocating to Florida. She continued to be a devout Catholic, and was a member of St. Henry's Parish in Pompano Beach, Fl, while living there. She enjoyed reading, playing Dominoes, watching Boston sports teams, and spending time with her family and grandchildren.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, February 15, at 10 a.m. in Saint Anne's Church, 130 Boston Turnpike Road, (route 9 east), Shrewsbury. There are no calling hours. Guests are respectfully invited to gather directly at church.

In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to Boston Children's Hospital, by visiting www.childrenshospital.org, or to , by visiting ; use the donate button on either site.

The family has entrusted care to the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL in Worcester.

There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
