Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
357 Main St
Oxford, MA 01540
Pauline Soucy


1922 - 2020
Pauline Soucy Obituary
Pauline R. (Socia) Soucy, 98

Oxford - Pauline R. (Socia) Soucy, 98, died Friday, April 17, 2020, at the Meadows of Leicester. She was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Claude Soucy who died in 1994. She is survived by a brother, Charles Socia of North Oxford; two sisters, Helen M. Shaw and her husband Ronald of Oxford, and Nora L. Williger of Crystal, ME; her sister-in-law, Vivian B. Socia of Oxford; and many nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her son, Stephen C. Soucy; and two brothers, Frederick Socia and Ralph Socia. She was born in Island Falls, ME, daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Moran) Socia, and lived in Maine and Connecticut for many years prior to moving to Oxford. She graduated from Island Falls High School in Island Falls, ME, in 1940.

Mrs. Soucy was a member of the First Baptist Church in North Oxford. She worked for several years as a cook at a nursing home in Vernon, CT, and was a skilled seamstress. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Meadows of Leicester, and hospice volunteer John Orrell, for the exceptional care given to Pauline.

Due to gathering restrictions in Massachusetts, a funeral service and burial at North Cemetery will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 577, North Oxford, MA 01537. Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.

paradisfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
