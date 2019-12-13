|
Pauline A. Stearns 81
Charlton - Pauline (Picard) Stearns 81, of Southbridge Road, died Tuesday, December 10, at Holy Trinity Nursing Home after an illness.
She leaves her husband of 63 years Donald R. Stearns, a son Michael Stearns of Charlton, a sister Rachel Mandeville of Fort Bragg, NC. 6 grandchildren Jessica, Justin, Jon, Devyn, Bryan, Cameron, 4 great grandchildren Alex, Murphy, John, Freya and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a son Donald Stearns in 1994.
She was born in Southbridge the daughter of Albert and Irene (Gendreau) Picard and lived in the area all her life.
She graduated from Notre Dame High School class of 1956.
She was the Tax Collector for the town of Charlton for many years. She also worked for Stearns Meats and City Power Equipment.
Pauline belonged to a group at Harrington Hospital that knitted blankets for unwed mothers. She enjoyed crossword puzzles.
She was a member of St. Joseph's Parish, sang in its choir and a former member of the Charlton Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.
Her funeral Mass will be held Monday, December 16, at 11AM in St. Joseph Church, H Putnam Road, Charlton. (Please go directly to church) Burial will be at Union Cemetery.
Calling hours are 4 to 6PM Sunday, December 15, in the Belanger-Bullard Funeral Home, 51 Marcy St. Southbridge.
Memorial contributions may be made to the for Cripple Children, 516 Carew St. Springfield, Ma 01104.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019