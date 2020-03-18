|
Pauline (Soter) Vasil, 90
Worcester - Mrs. Pauline (Soter) Vasil, 90, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 16, 2020 in Jewish Healthcare Center. She leaves her husband of 64 years, Peter Vasil; a son Gregory Vasil and his wife Katherine of Wellesley; 2 grandchildren, Kristina and Michael.
Pauline was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Achilles and Krisulla (George) Soter. She graduated from Commerce High School and worked for many years as an office manager at Don Hodes and Associates Company. She was a member of St. Mary's Albanian Orthodox Church and was active in the Women's Guild.
All funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pauline's memory may be made to the Jewish Health Center. To leave an online condolence message, please visit
Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020