Pauline E. (Weiner) Woolson, 90
Worcester - Pauline E. (Weiner) Woolson, 90, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 after an illness. Her husband of 64 years, Richard Woolson died in 2015.
Pauline will be lovingly missed by her two sons, Larry H. Woolson and his significant other, Diane Ward of Worcester and Steven J. Woolson and his significant other, Deborah Briggs of Worcester; two grandchildren, Rachel S. Woolson and her significant other, T.J. O'Connor of Auburn and Daniel J. Woolson and his wife, Andrea of Norfolk, MA; a great grandson, James Woolson; several nephews and a nieces; and her life-long friend, Rita Roth of Worcester.
She was born in Worcester the daughter of Louis and Sarah (Glatky) Weiner and graduated from Commerce High School. The focus of her life was the happiness of her family. Pauline was an active volunteer at the Worcester Senior Center where she received "Volunteer of the Year" award. She also gave of her time as a volunteer at UMass Medical Center for over 20 years. She had an engaging personality and always enjoyed sharing stories with others. Pauline loved her job interacting with clients as an Avon sales representative. Her fondest memories were made traveling extensively around the world with her husband Richard and friends and family.
A graveside service for Pauline will be held privately at B'nai Brith Cemetery in Worcester. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice
Service arrangements are in the care of Richard Perlman of Miles Funeral Home of Holden.
