Pearl Ruth (Jarvis) Walcott
North Brookfield - Pearl Ruth (Jarvis) Walcott passed away peacefully at home on April 16, 2020 with her daughter Diane and son-in-law Brian L. Perkins at her side. She was 84 years, 7 months old. She was born in Millville, MA the second of two children to Edward & Ruth Jarvis who predeceased her. She was also predeceased by her brother Ed, Jr. who lived in Florida, and her loving husband and soul mate December 19, 2019.
Pearl was a stitcher by trade, working at a bridal shop in Woonsocket, RI, then at Penthouse Sales in Franklin, MA managing the sewing department. She later found joy working in the Linens Department at Landmark Medical & Milford Hospital prior to her retirement in 2000. Her quick wit made her a pleasure to be around, always lighting up a room upon her arrival.
Pearl is survived by her son, Robert Walcott and his wife Teri of Millville, MA, her daughter Diane and her husband Brian L. Perkins of North Brookfield, MA with whom she lived. She is also survived by her grandchildren Amelia Walcott (MA); Brian Perkins, Jr. (MA); Bethany Minnick (FL); Bridgette Ebbeling (MA); Stephen Goyette of (CA); Ryan Dulac (MA); and Alyssa Jalbert (MA); along with many great grandchildren.
Private burial will be in the future and is being handled by Buma Funeral Home, Uxbridge.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020