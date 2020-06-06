Peggy O'Donnell
1942 - 2020
Peggy J. O'Donnell, 77

Worcester - Peggy J. O'Donnell, 77, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family after a lengthy illness.

Family and friends will gather to celebrate Peggy's life on Saturday June 13th from 1pm-3pm with a service to follow at Fay Brothers Life Celebration Home, 1 West Boylston St., West Boylston. In Lieu of Flowers, please send donations to the Worcester Animal Rescue League. For additional information please visit:

www.faybrothers.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Service
Fay Brothers Funeral Home - West Boylston
JUN
13
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Fay Brothers Funeral Home - West Boylston
Funeral services provided by
Fay Brothers Funeral Home - West Boylston
1 West Boylston St
West Boylston, MA 01583
(508) 835-6500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

