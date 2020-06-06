Peggy J. O'Donnell, 77
Worcester - Peggy J. O'Donnell, 77, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family after a lengthy illness.
Family and friends will gather to celebrate Peggy's life on Saturday June 13th from 1pm-3pm with a service to follow at Fay Brothers Life Celebration Home, 1 West Boylston St., West Boylston. In Lieu of Flowers, please send donations to the Worcester Animal Rescue League. For additional information please visit:
www.faybrothers.com
Worcester - Peggy J. O'Donnell, 77, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family after a lengthy illness.
Family and friends will gather to celebrate Peggy's life on Saturday June 13th from 1pm-3pm with a service to follow at Fay Brothers Life Celebration Home, 1 West Boylston St., West Boylston. In Lieu of Flowers, please send donations to the Worcester Animal Rescue League. For additional information please visit:
www.faybrothers.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.