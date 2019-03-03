|
Peggy Mae St. John, 65
Boylston - Peggy Mae (Willoughby) St. John, born March 7, 1953, died suddenly at UMass Memorial Medical Center on March 1, 2019, after a short illness. At the time of her passing, she was surrounded by her immediate family.
Peggy, the third daughter of Hobart and Lora (Shaw) Willoughby, was predeceased by her parents, as well as an elder sister, JoAnn (Willoughby) Brownley of FL, and her brother James H. Willoughby of MA. She is survived by two sisters: Lois (Willoughby) Roe, of CA, and Debra (Willoughby) Rober, of MN; her husband Kenneth R. St. John, of Boylston; her daughter Stefanie J. St. John of Boylston; and her son Jeffrey A. St. John, his wife Laura (Wallar) St. John, and two grandsons, Rangeley St. John and Roan St. John, of Charlton, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Peggy had many hobbies including: photography, quilting, stamping, creative writing, reading, and sewing. She also enjoyed embroidery, crocheting, and knitting, and often created homemade items to give as gifts to family during Christmas; her hand knit socks will be remembered fondly by those that received them. She was also a huge fan of video games and would often play Minecraft with her two grandsons when she wasn't playing Assassin's Creed or Dead Red Redemption on her own. During the last several years she turned her hand to watercolor and acrylic painting; preferring landscape painting to portraiture, Peggy would often plan vacations to locations where she knew she could find great scenes to paint. Over the course of her life, Peg became a gifted genealogist and spent hours a day tracing her family line back to the landing of the Mayflower. She was also an amazing cook who often welcomed family and friends to her table and filled them to bursting with food that, she would often say, "sticks to the ribs."
Peggy will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Peggy's funeral will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 with a graveside service at 11:00 a.m. in Pine Grove Cemetery, Boylston. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours at the McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton, from 4:00 – 7:00 pm on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Peggy, to the Boylston Fire & Rescue, P.O. Box 634, 599 Main St., Boylston, MA 01505.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019