Peter Barrett

Peter J. Barrett, 40
Boston - Peter J. Barrett, 40, of Jamaica Plain died on Thursday, September 3rd at home. He leaves his loving parents, James D. and Kathleen A. (Magill) Barrett; his brother, Daniel J. Barrett and his wife, Jennifer; two nephews, Rory and Kellan and a niece, Fiona all of Leicester. He also leaves his aunt, Ellen A. Barrett of Brookfield, CT and his uncle, John M. Magill of Boylston.
He was born in Worcester and graduated from Leicester High School. He graduated from Westfield State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice. Peter most recently worked as an Engagement Partner at Bay Cove Social Services in Boston. He previously worked at Community Health Link in Worcester and several years as a Massachusetts State Trooper.
Peter was an avid fisherman and a skilled drummer. He enjoyed working out at the gym on a daily basis. Most of all Pete enjoyed time spent with his family. He was especially happy taking his niece and nephews fishing and playing soccer with them. He loved the kids dearly and they him. Pete's family and those who knew him well will remember him for his kindness, sensitivity, generosity, his talkativeness and above all his sense of humor (he could always make us laugh).
Funeral services and burial will be private. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation, in Peter's memory, to a charity of your choice
