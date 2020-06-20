Peter V. Campanale, Sr.Worcester - Peter V. Campanale, Sr., 90, of Worcester, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Rose Monahan Hospice Residence.Peter is survived by his wife, Dianne M. (Dion) Campanale; three sons, Peter Campanale, Jr. and his wife Rita of Florence, MA, Michael Campanale and his partner Dr. Gayle Gravlin of North Kingston, RI, and Paul Campanale and his wife Karen of Worcester; a sister, Marie Martucci of Shrewsbury; seven grandchildren, Brian Campanale and his wife Angela, Jenne Lyn Campanale, Marissa Piers-Gamble and her husband Garrison, Gianna Washburn and her husband Rob, Devin, Jack and Emma Campanale; six great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Peter was predeceased by his first wife, Ruth E. (Gregory) Campanale, a son, Vincent Campanale, a daughter in law, Rhonda Campanale, and most recently by his sister, Frances Trotto in April. Peter was born in Worcester, son of the late Vincent and Mary (Mastrorio) Campanale and has called this city home all his life.Peter served his nation proudly in the United States Army. He continued his dedication to fellow citizens after being appointed an Officer for the Worcester Police Department, where he spent many years working a foot patrol on Grafton Hill, later becoming an EMT on the police-ambulance detail, as well as patrolling the shores of Lake Quinsigamond from the lake station. He was a member of Our Lady of Loreto Church, the IBPO, the Worcester Police Credit Union, and Eastside Post 201-American Legion."Uncle Pete", as he was often called, loved to be surrounded by family, and enjoyed spending time with them at the beaches of Cape Cod or Hampton Beach in New Hampshire, worshiping the sun and working on his gorgeous tan. Peter was a man of great kindness and was always delighted to help with anything. His kind and gentle smile was his "trademark" and he will be remembered as a wonderful man, full of love and kindness.The family will gather for private Calling Hours. A Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday, June 23 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Loreto Church, 33 Massasoit Road, Worcester. Due to current health restrictions, face masks and social distancing measures will be required at church. Entombment will be done privately at Notre Dame Mausoleum.In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Worcester Police Relief Association in care of Worcester Police Credit Union, 9-11 Lincoln Square, Worcester, MA 01608.The family has entrusted MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL.There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at