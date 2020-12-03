Peter F. Caswell
Concord, MA - After a battle with pancreatic cancer, Peter Francis Caswell, of Concord, MA, died on November 11, 2020. He was 61 years old and the son of the late Francis W. and Diane C. Caswell of Jamestown, RI. He leaves behind his partner Jane, his children, Joshua, Gregory, and Daniel, his daughters-in-law Sadie and Brie, his grandchildren Simon, Emery, and Austin, his siblings Lisa, Christopher, and Lori, as well as other family members. He was predeceased by his older brother Paul.
Peter grew up on Jamestown, RI and discovered his love of computing at North Kingstown High School using a terminal connected to a mainframe at the University of Rhode Island. This led him to receive one of the first Computer Science degrees awarded by the URI and for him to have a private office all four years of college. He also completed a Master's degree at Rutgers. As an early software architect (and once Engineering Czar), Peter worked at a baffling number of companies on I-495 and later inside 128. Among the companies were Lookout, Nuance, US Robotics, Juniper, & Pacer. As a strong-willed people organizer and questioner, Peter was once fired for "fomenting rebellion."
Peter was very involved in the Episcopal Church. He worshipped at St. Francis in Holden, MA and St. Anne's in-the-Fields, in Lincoln, MA and, among other roles, served on the vestries and as Warden of each church.
Peter loved photography. While his sons mainly remember shots of waterfalls, he also had an eye for birds, flowers, his grandchildren, buildings, and nude models. For many years he sent out a photo every week in order to share some beauty that his eye had captured.
He was an unstintingly generous, and loving person who would always provide an ear to listen and a comforting word or wry joke in response. He valued opened, direct, and honest communication. Peter dearly loved his family and was ever willing to accept and cherish new members.
He was a life-long Patriots fan, from well before they were good. His children remember watching football, baseball, and hockey games with him. He was a staunch liberal Democrat, and he lived long enough to know that Joe Biden had been elected president. Peter loved to travel. When asked, he said he would always go back to Paris and regretted not making it to Egypt.
Anyone who wishes to memorialize Peter may send donations to Heifer International or a local food bank, and share your generosity with the family by including in.memory.of.peter.ca
swell@gmail.com to the donation. You are invited to share memories of Peter at the same address.
Due to the ongoing pandemic services will be private to the family. We hope to see you sometime not too far in the future, for a rousing celebration of his life. https://www.concordfuneral.com