1/1
Peter Caswell
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peter F. Caswell

Concord, MA - After a battle with pancreatic cancer, Peter Francis Caswell, of Concord, MA, died on November 11, 2020. He was 61 years old and the son of the late Francis W. and Diane C. Caswell of Jamestown, RI. He leaves behind his partner Jane, his children, Joshua, Gregory, and Daniel, his daughters-in-law Sadie and Brie, his grandchildren Simon, Emery, and Austin, his siblings Lisa, Christopher, and Lori, as well as other family members. He was predeceased by his older brother Paul.

Peter grew up on Jamestown, RI and discovered his love of computing at North Kingstown High School using a terminal connected to a mainframe at the University of Rhode Island. This led him to receive one of the first Computer Science degrees awarded by the URI and for him to have a private office all four years of college. He also completed a Master's degree at Rutgers. As an early software architect (and once Engineering Czar), Peter worked at a baffling number of companies on I-495 and later inside 128. Among the companies were Lookout, Nuance, US Robotics, Juniper, & Pacer. As a strong-willed people organizer and questioner, Peter was once fired for "fomenting rebellion."

Peter was very involved in the Episcopal Church. He worshipped at St. Francis in Holden, MA and St. Anne's in-the-Fields, in Lincoln, MA and, among other roles, served on the vestries and as Warden of each church.

Peter loved photography. While his sons mainly remember shots of waterfalls, he also had an eye for birds, flowers, his grandchildren, buildings, and nude models. For many years he sent out a photo every week in order to share some beauty that his eye had captured.

He was an unstintingly generous, and loving person who would always provide an ear to listen and a comforting word or wry joke in response. He valued opened, direct, and honest communication. Peter dearly loved his family and was ever willing to accept and cherish new members.

He was a life-long Patriots fan, from well before they were good. His children remember watching football, baseball, and hockey games with him. He was a staunch liberal Democrat, and he lived long enough to know that Joe Biden had been elected president. Peter loved to travel. When asked, he said he would always go back to Paris and regretted not making it to Egypt.

Anyone who wishes to memorialize Peter may send donations to Heifer International or a local food bank, and share your generosity with the family by including in.memory.of.peter.caswell@gmail.com to the donation. You are invited to share memories of Peter at the same address.

Due to the ongoing pandemic services will be private to the family. We hope to see you sometime not too far in the future, for a rousing celebration of his life.

https://www.concordfuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Concord Funeral Home
Director - Glenn D. Burlamachi, CFSP
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-3388
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Concord Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
12 entries
December 3, 2020
So sorry to hear of your dads passing Josh, Greg, & Dan. Praying for comfort & peace in the sadness.
Robin McGuirk
Friend
November 28, 2020
I was blessed to serve on the vestry of St. Anne's in-the-Fields with Peter. He was an extremely generous and kind soul. When my wife had an extended illness, Peter was always the first to ask how she was doing. My prayers to Peter's family and all those that were fortunate to call him friend.
Tom Vollaro
Friend
November 22, 2020
I had the pleasure of working with Peter at USR. He was a superb engineer and very passionate about the Pilgrim project. He was smart, caring and had a great sense of humor. He loved mentoring the more junior members of the team and could always be depend
I had the pleasure of working with Peter at USR. He was a superb engineer and very passionate about the Pilgrim project. He was smart, caring and had a great sense of humor. He loved mentoring the more junior members of the team and could always be depended on to follow through on his commitment. Although I had not seen Peter for many years since I moved to the west coast, knowing he is no longer with us brings me great sadness. My heart felt condolences to his family.
Peter Pappas
Coworker
November 22, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Peter's passing. My deepest condolences to the family
Lynne Chantler
Coworker
November 20, 2020
I had the good fortune to work with Peter during the last 5 years. He was an excellent engineer who cared deeply about the quality of his work. He was also an excellent writer and had a distinctive style that will live on in his documentation. Peter was fun, kind and caring. He had deep convictions about the world and enjoyed discussing them. His work setting up the micro lending group was emblematic of his concern for the world. My best to Josh and the rest of the family. I know he will be deeply missed.
Dan Bergman
Coworker
November 16, 2020
L Caswell
Family
November 16, 2020
Peter was a good friend and a wonderful human being. I had always enjoyed our conversations when I visited the Boston Office. Every time I think about him, I see his bright eyes ready the challenge everyone to think outside the box, passionate conversation on things that were close to his heart, and a deep conviction in whatever he was involved in. He will be greatly missed by all of us.

Sending our prayers and thoughts to the family to find strength through the wonderful memories he shared with all of us.
JASMIT SINGH
Coworker
November 16, 2020
Peter was a great coworker not only for his professional contributions but also because he was a good person. I really enjoyed our conversations about politics, life, the universe, and everything. My heart goes out to his family and anyone else who's feeling the hole in our hearts.
Jeremy Jahn
Coworker
November 16, 2020
He is one of the nicest people I worked with. He not only cared about coworkers but also people in need everywhere in the world.

My condolences to Josh and the whole family.
Giri Dandu
Coworker
November 16, 2020
What I remember most about Peter was his kind heart and his unbelievable generosity. He started the kiva fund at Lookout where employees voluntarily give their money to help others. Peter made it into a fun monthly get together. He always knew who he was. Being around him reminded you what was important in life which was helping each other and being there for people. I remember him as a gentle soul with a great sense of humor and a big heart. The world got a little dimmer without him. Aml (Nuance and Lookout)
anne legge
Coworker
November 14, 2020
I always appreciated the weekly photos Peter sent and would periodically communicate with him when I found one particularly breathtaking or unusual. Peter leaves a big void. I hope his children, grandchildren, and siblings, and extended family take comfort in all the wonderful memories he created. My sincerest condolences.

His cousin,
Pat

Patricia Cartier Derr
Family
November 12, 2020
Please accept our heartfelt condolences for the loss of your family member. Take comfort in knowing his suffering has ended and he is at peace. CommScope IT Department
Tina Calloway
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved