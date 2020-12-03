I had the good fortune to work with Peter during the last 5 years. He was an excellent engineer who cared deeply about the quality of his work. He was also an excellent writer and had a distinctive style that will live on in his documentation. Peter was fun, kind and caring. He had deep convictions about the world and enjoyed discussing them. His work setting up the micro lending group was emblematic of his concern for the world. My best to Josh and the rest of the family. I know he will be deeply missed.

Dan Bergman

Coworker