Peter S. Cooper
UXBRIDGE - Peter S. Cooper, 66, passed away on Sunday April 5, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer. He was the husband of Rebecca J. (Youngsma) Cooper.
Along with his loving wife Rebecca of 14 years, he is survived by 4 daughters Emma Cooper of England, Kayleigh Cooper of Worcester, Tammy and her husband Travis Koopman of Northbridge, and Kristy Taylor of Greenville, RI; 5 brothers Gary, Ian, Kevin, Martin and Michael Cooper; 11 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a daughter Angela Soule and a brother Alan Cooper.
Peter was born in England in 1953, son of the late Walter Cooper and Eileen (Edwards) Phelps and served in the British Military Police. He worked for the U.S. Air Force in the United Kingdom as a tractor trailer driving instructor. Most recently, Peter worked for Delaware Express for 20 years, retiring as a terminal manager in February.
He enjoyed tinkering with his model trains, woodworking, and trips to NH. Peter loved to watch movies and was an avid Boston Red Sox fan. He especially loved time spent with his grandchildren and took great joy in scaring them.
Peter will be greatly missed by his family. He will be remembered for his infectious laughter, kind spirit and full of life personality.
Graveside services will be private in Pine Grove Cemetery, Whitinsville.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Uxbridge Food Pantry, People First Food Pantry, PO Box 506, 19 Douglas Street, Uxbridge, MA 01569. Arrangements by Buma Funeral Home, Uxbridge.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020