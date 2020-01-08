|
Peter J. Cornetta, 67
Grafton - Peter J. Cornetta, 67, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on January 8, 2020 after a 15-year struggle with Parkinson's disease. Born in Whitinsville, MA and originally form Walpole, MA Peter also enjoyed living many years on Beacon Hill in Boston, and most recently in North Grafton with his family. Survived by his wife Jody who cared for him with devotion and strength, daughter Patricia Stark-Cornetta (Pacheco) – his pride and joy, and grandchildren Deja and Paulo who he adored. Brothers Mark (John), Richard, Stephen and sister Patricia Van Dyke. Godchildren Jonathan Van Dyke, Veronica and Joseph Cornetta and his dear cousins Jean and Paul Kellen. Peter was predeceased by his parents Katherine (Wallace) and Giovanni (John) Cornetta.
Peter learned keen work ethics at a young age while spending time and working in the kitchen at the family restaurant, Cornetta's Iron Horse, formerly in Norwood, MA. He graduated from Dean College and worked at Burnett Research in Boston. Peter was certified by the Berdenko Water and Sports Therapy Institute and was a deep water personal trainer who took great joy in helping others to strengthen their health and personal wellness, especially those with medical disabilities. He left a legacy at the Greendale YMCA of Worcester, where a wait list for his deep water training class was in great demand. Peter was a former trainer for the West Boylston High School football and soccer teams, and was respectfully known as Trainer Pete. He volunteered for the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange, UMass Memorial Medical Center, Walter Reed Army Medical Center and helped to train boxer Jose Rivera. He inspired his daughter and grandchildren with his love of cooking and passion for swimming.
Peter's family would like to thank his personal care assistant Mavis Adjei, the caring staff at Saint Francis Day Health, the Jewish Homecare staff, especially Sister Jane and nurse Maureen for all their compassion and dedicated care during a difficult time.
Services are private for family at Roney Funeral home in North Grafton. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Peter's memory to the Grafton Public Library, P.O. Box 3871, Grafton, MA 01519 - a special place where his grandchildren find much enjoyment.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020