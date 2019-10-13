|
|
Peter S. Cox
Lunenburg - Peter S. Cox, 60, of Lunenburg, died peacefully late the night of Sunday October 6, 2019 after being stricken ill at his home in Ogunquit, ME.
Peter will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 38 years, Cheryl A. (Fournier) Cox; his son, Peter H. Cox and his wife Charlene of Holden, MA; his daughter, Elizabeth L. Cox of Lunenburg; his brother, Jim Cox, of Fleming Island, FL; his sister, Marsha Brinson of Lady Lake, FL; and his most cherished granddaughters, Kaylee and Hannah Cox.
Peter was born in Fitchburg, MA on November 16, 1958 a son of the late Harold L. and Anita M. (Butterfield) Cox of Lunenburg. As a child, Peter struggled with knee problems and underwent many surgeries to rectify them as a child and young adult. Despite these adversities he enjoyed playing ice hockey, a love which he passed on to his son, as well as other sports and outdoor activities. He married his wife Cheryl on May 22, 1981.
Peter was a very driven man and worked hard to achieve his goals and to provide for his family. As a product of his efforts, he earned a Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering followed by a Master's degree in business administration from Anna Maria College. This allowed him to serve the Massachusetts Electric Company (National Grid today) and the people of New England for nearly 40 years.
Although gruff and tough on the exterior, Peter will be remembered for his huge heart, his love and kindness to others and willingness to help those in need. Peter's life was a testament to overcoming adversity. He struggled with his health at times but that never stopped him from doing what he loved most. His most fond memories are of his weekends and summers in Maine and time spent with his granddaughters, his family, friends and co-workers.
Peter's funeral service will be held on Wednesday October 16, 2019 at 10:00AM in the Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Massachusetts Ave. Lunenburg, MA. Burial will follow in the North Cemetery, Holeman Rd., Lunenburg, MA
Friends and family are invited to visiting hours on Tuesday October 15, 2019 from 5:00-7:00PM in the funeral home.
To leave an online condolence for Peter's family please visit www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net.
John F. Masciarelli, James M. Hebert and Walter C. Taylor, funeral directors.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019