Peter Davis, 55NEW BRAINTREE - Peter Davis, 55, of New Braintree, passed away June 12th, after a long illness.He is survived by his mother, Willa (Morse) Davis, three brothers, Rev. Cliff Davis and his wife Beverly of Millbury, Bob Davis and his wife, Sherry of Worcester, and Greg Davis of Worcester; 2 sisters, Elaine Davis of New Braintree and Rebecca Davis-Weeks of Petersham; multiple nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was predeceased by his father, John Davis and 2 sisters, Carolyn Davis and Louise MartineauPete graduated from Faith Baptist Christian Academy and went on to study Youth Pastoring at Gordon College, and later attended Springfield Technical Community College. He worked in food service at Monson State Hospital, and volunteered at a radio station in Worcester.He was delighted to see people happy and loved to share Jesus with them, and to spend time with family and friends. We are all saddened at his passing, but know we will see him again.Services and burial will be private. To leave a message of condolence, please visit: