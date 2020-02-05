|
Peter R. DeLong
STURBRIDGE - Peter Richard DeLong passed from this life on January 30, 2020 after a courageous fight with Colon Cancer. He passed quietly at St. Mary's Healthcare Center in Worcester with his wife of 34 years by his side.
Peter grew up in Island Falls, Maine, the son of Richard and Claudette (Shields) DeLong. He spent many happy summers on Pleasant Pond with his sister Carol, and many friends from Island Falls. Peter was an organist at St. Mary's Church through his high school years. Peter graduated from Southern Aroostook Community School in 1977 and completed a culinary arts degree at Southern Maine Vocational Technical Institute. Peter attended Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Webster, MA before moving to Sturbridge in 2006. Peter spent five years participating in the Summit Eldercare Program in Webster.
Peter leaves his wife Carolyn (Luther) DeLong, his parents Richard and Claudette DeLong, his sister, Carol Claflin and her two sons, his brother-in-law, Robert Luther and his wife Carol and their three children.
A Memorial Service and burial will take place in the spring. Anyone who wishes to honor Peter's life are asked to donate to the Sturbridge Firefighter's Benefit Association, 346 Main Street, Sturbridge, MA 01566. Arrangements are in the care of Callahan, Fay & Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle Street, Worcester.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020