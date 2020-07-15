Peter M. Dowd, 60STERLING/CLINTON - Peter M. Dowd, 60, died Saturday, July 11, 2020, in St. Vincent Hospital, Worcester, after an illness.He is survived by two daughters: KayLee O. Dowd of Charlotte, NC, and Vanessa E. Wood and her husband, Joshua, of Mount Holly, NC; his mother, Vivian E. (Tambolleo) Dowd, of Sterling; three siblings: Thomas F. Dowd, Jr., and his wife, Karen, of Holden, Therese Vattes, and her husband, William, of Bolton, and James J. Dowd and his wife, Dr. Paula Dowd, of Asheville, NC; two grandchildren: London and Joseph Wood; nieces and nephews: Nathan Dowd, Lisa Smith, Conor McNally, Hugh McNally and Corrine Dowd; many aunts, uncles, and cousins in the Tambolleo and Dowd Families; many friends; and his loyal canine companion, "Buck." He was predeceased by his father, Thomas F. Dowd, who died in 2013, and his sister, Catherine C. Dowd, who died in 2016.Born and raised in Clinton, he attended local schools. He had been a resident of Gardner for more than 20 years, before moving to Sterling twelve years ago, settling with his mother, Vivian, where he lovingly helped to care for her. There, he enjoyed being one with nature, feeding the deer and birds on her 20-acre property.For 25 years, before retirement, he owned and operated Peter Dowd Painting Co.An avid collector of knick-knacks and trinkets, he enjoyed riding street, mini, dirt, and ice bikes, and was a true animal lover, who, each year, looked forward to a good fall harvest.Peter's family will gather to honor and remember his life at a graveside service on Friday, July 17, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in St. John's Cemetery, Parker Road, Lancaster. All are invited to attend. For those who wish, the Dowd family suggests that memorial donations be made to Sterling Animal Shelter, Inc., 17 Laurelwood Rd., Sterling, MA 01564. Arrangements are in the care of McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton.