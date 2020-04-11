|
Peter G. Foulkes, 73
Worcester - Peter G. Foulkes, Esq., 73, of Worcester, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Worcester Health Center, after a lengthy illness.
Peter was born in Putnam, Connecticut, the oldest son of the late, Rev. Maurice G. and Ruth E. (Barrus) Foulkes. He attended William H. Hall High School in West Hartford, CT, where he excelled academically, inducted into the National Honor Society, served as Student Council President and became a National Merit Scholar. He graduated from Hall High with classmate and lifelong friend Donald MacGillis. After moving to Boston to work at the State House, Peter matriculated at UMass Amherst for his undergraduate degree and continued his studies at Boston University School of Law, receiving his Juris Doctor. Simultaneously, he met and married his first wife, with whom he had four children.
Peter was an accomplished attorney, having practiced in Boston with the law firm of Goodwin, Procter & Hoar, one of the oldest and largest law firms in the U.S. After retiring from there in 1983, he practiced law at his own firm in Worcester. Throughout his life, Peter had a passion for writing. He was an award-winning poet and novelist, as well as a member of the Worcester County Poetry Association and the Haiku Society of America.
For a better part of his life, Peter battled Depression and mental illness. Although the illness can be quite debilitating and stigmatizing, he did not shy away from seeking treatment, community, connection, and love. Peter and his first wife divorced and he later married his friend Carol Perry, to whom he would also divorce but remained lifelong companions. Around 2007, Peter suffered a serious head injury and worked hard to regain much of his faculties and independence. Shortly after, he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and Dementia. He remained active and kind, with a light-hearted nature that betrayed his struggles.
Peter's interests were varied but he dedicated himself unselfishly to each. He was a Trustee at Worcester State Hospital, a member of the Genesis Club of Worcester, where he served as Secretary to the Board of Directors, a Third Degree Mason and member of Norumbega and Fraternity Lodge in Newtonville, and a Second Degree Brother and member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed a challenging crossword puzzle and anything that made him think. He was a lifelong learner, polymath, and man of faith. Loved ones will remember his booming laugh, gentle spirit, and witty conversation. He defied all expectations with his will to live as long as he could.
Peter is survived by four children from his first marriage, Jennifer E. Murzycki, Bradford G. Foulkes, Caroline A. Young and Zachary J. Malley; his two brothers, Jonathan Foulkes and David Foulkes, and David's wife Suzanne. Peter was blessed with seven grandchildren and has several cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his second wife Carol Perry.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. An online memorial has been created at weremember.com – please share your stories and memories with Peter's family.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020