Peter I. Gabor, 74
WORCESTER - Peter I. Gabor, 74, died peacefully at home on Saturday, June 13.
CALLING HOURS will be from 6 to 8 P.M. on TUESDAY, JUNE 16, at KELLY FUNERAL HOME, 154 Lincoln St. Complete Obituary in Monday's Telegram and on line at
www.kellyfuneralhome.com
WORCESTER - Peter I. Gabor, 74, died peacefully at home on Saturday, June 13.
CALLING HOURS will be from 6 to 8 P.M. on TUESDAY, JUNE 16, at KELLY FUNERAL HOME, 154 Lincoln St. Complete Obituary in Monday's Telegram and on line at
www.kellyfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.