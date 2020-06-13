Peter Gabor
1945 - 2020
Peter I. Gabor, 74

WORCESTER - Peter I. Gabor, 74, died peacefully at home on Saturday, June 13.

CALLING HOURS will be from 6 to 8 P.M. on TUESDAY, JUNE 16, at KELLY FUNERAL HOME, 154 Lincoln St. Complete Obituary in Monday's Telegram and on line at

www.kellyfuneralhome.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Kelly Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Kelly Funeral Home
154 Lincoln St
Worcester, MA 01605
(508) 755-4507
June 13, 2020
Prayers for Peter!! R.I.P.
Carl gentile worcester mass
Friend
