|
|
Peter Leon Gemme, 35
RUTLAND - Peter Leon Gemme, 35, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 13, 2019.
Peter was born at Hahnemann Hospital in Worcester and owned and operated P. L. Gemme Exteriors. Although he loved games and the outdoors, he was the happiest when with his loving wife, Erika and his family. He and his wife were soul mates sharing kindred hearts as well as the same interests – kayaking, golfing, camping trips and anything pertaining to outdoor activities as they loved being together in nature. Peter's words were few, but his intentions sincere. His kind, gentle and loving spirit was contagious, as was his bright smile. He was selfless and always helping others, and as many would say, "he was a real good man".
Peter was a long time resident of Rutland and leaves behind his loving and dedicated wife, Erika Gemme; his mother and father, Marianne and Edward Gemme; his brother, Andrew Gemme; his sister, Tanya Lamothe and her husband, James Lamothe; his nephew, Austin Gemme; and his godson, Cameron Lamothe; his nieces, Cheyanne Bishop, Haven Bishop and Kaitlyn Lamothe; his parents-in-law, Ralph and Anne Oliveri; his brothers-in-law, Aaron and Evan Oliveri; his aunts, uncles, and many cousins and friends. He is predeceased by his nephew, Noah Lamothe, and his grandparents, Yvette Gemme Brodeur, Leon Gemme and Gertrude Birtz Osuch.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, May 17th, at the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 18th at St. Patrick's Church, 258 Main St., Rutland. Please go directly to the church. Burial will follow at Rural Cemetery in Rutland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the , P.O. BOX 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 15 to May 16, 2019