Peter Joseph Halacy age 51
Prescott Valley, AZ - Peter Halacy died at his home in Prescott Valley, AZ. He was 51. Peter loved sports, animals, old movies, friends and most of all family. It is that family who is now left mourning his loss. The only thing giving us comfort right now is that he is at eternal peace with our mom in heaven. Peter had devoted much of his life caring for our beloved mom after her illness here on Earth. We know he is again in her loving arms in Heaven. Peter knew so much about sports that those around him urged him to start a BLOG. But, he said, then it wouldn't be fun anymore. His ability to know something was going to happen in sports even before the media was mind- boggling to us mere mortals. I guess we'll have to actually read the sports section now. But, it was family that mattered most. Just six short weeks ago, we also lost our dear brother-in-law, Curt. Peter wrote a beautiful piece and it was shared at Curt's memorial. There wasn't a dry eye. He was a gifted writer. Peter had recently decided to move back to Massachusetts. He missed his family and friends here. He wanted to watch the Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins and Celtics play. He was looking forward to attending more Northbridge Rams football games with his best friend, John Saucier. Peter leaves behind his brothers: Robert of Blackstone, MA, James of Tucson,AZ and Paul of Whitinsville, MA. He also leaves behind his sisters: Eileen Chesley in Micco, FL, Patricia Lequesne of Prescott Valley, AZ and Margaret Couture of Northbridge, MA. Also, lots of nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. We will miss his laughter, his smile, his knowledge of many subjects, but most of all him! Until we see you again, dear brother. Love you
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 22 to Sept. 24, 2019