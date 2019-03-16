|
|
Peter James Harrahy, Sr., 73
Jackson, GA / Worcester, MA - Peter James Harrahy, Sr., 73, of Jackson GA (formerly long-time resident of Worcester, MA) passed away on Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at Medical Center Navicent Health in Macon, GA.
Peter was born in Worcester, MA, son of the late John Joseph and Eleanor Rosemary (Doon) Harrahy and grew up in the Webster Square area, with his four siblings. He attended Worcester Boys Trade High School and then went to work for the Worcester Telegram & Gazette and the Boston Globe as a stereotyper. When that occupation became obsolete with the rise of computers, he completed courses in business at the former Central New England College in Worcester, before moving to Jacksonville, FL where he took courses in economics at Florida State College, and became the owner of a small deli and sandwich shop business. After moving back to Massachusetts, he worked as an iron worker. One of his jobs involved working on the dome of the Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant. He later became a licensed electrician and he worked in that field until he retired.
Peter loved anything with a motor in it. He liked to work on, and race cars as a young man, and frequently took his family to New England Dragway in Epping, NH. He instilled a love of muscle cars in his daughter, Elisabeth. He also loved to drive big trucks and boats, and even took flying lessons in an old biplane. He was still working on his dream of owning a Harley Davidson motorcycle right up to the end.
Before his wife Andrea passed away, they enjoyed traveling around the country together and stopping at various casinos. He liked to study maps for hours and could tell you how many miles it was to each of his three children from anywhere. He timed his visits to Wisconsin to coincide with the big Irish Festival there. He was a lifelong fan of Irish music and he loved to sing Clancy Brothers songs with his son, Peter, who sounds just like him, except he can also play the guitar.
All three of his children grew up watching their dad flex his muscles as often as he could, pick up the ends of cars, and arm wrestle anyone who was willing. This rubbed off on his daughter, Kathi, who has now competed in several Tough Mudder events.
Peter will be sorely missed by his daughter Elisabeth A. Harrahy and her husband, Harry O. Nichols of Oconomowoc, WI, his son Peter J. Harrahy, Jr. of Spencer, MA, and his daughter Kathleen M. (Harrahy) Thompson of Mesa, AZ. He leaves eight grandchildren: Peter and Anthony Harrahy, Sean, Summer, and Jacob Thompson, and Isabella, Olivia, and Madeline Nichols; and three great-grandchildren: Layla, Lucas and Logan. Peter is also survived by his brother John Harrahy and John's wife Joyce, of Merrimack, NH, his sister-in-law Doris Harrahy of Eastham, MA, his first cousins Verna Harrahy of Fitchburg, MA, and James and John Sowerbutts of Leominster, MA, many nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, and his former wife Margaret (Jones) Henningsen of Crown King, AZ. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Donald Harrahy, his sisters Mary Elizabeth "Lidda" (Harrahy) Belanger and Eleanor (Harrahy) Clement, and his wife Andrea Gail (Booth).
A Catholic funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, March 27 at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of the Angels Church, 1222 Main Street, Worcester, MA, followed by burial at St. John's Cemetery, 260 Cambridge Street, Worcester, MA. Flowers may be sent to the church, or donations may be made to the ().
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019