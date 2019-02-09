|
Peter K. Houmere, 97
Tallahassee FL/Worcester MA - Peter K. Houmere, 97, formerly of Worcester MA, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. He leaves his wife of over 60 years Rose Varter (Berbarian) Houmere; 4 daughters- Pamela Houmere (Bill Armstrong), Donna Gilbane (Bob), Karen Reddish (Michael), and Cynthia Chisolm (Joe); a grandson Kenneth Gilbane; and 3 granddaughters- Jennifer, Elizabeth and Rebecca Reddish.
Peter was born in Garce, Armenia, son of the late James and Diane (Tacvorian) Ishlemedjian, later changed to Houmere. He emigrated to New York at the age of 7 and lived there for a few years before moving to Worcester with his parents. He graduated from Fitchburg State Teacher's College and earned his Master's Degree in Education from Northeastern University. Peter worked on the airplane jet engine development team during his time with General Electric during World War II. He was a teacher, Head of the Industrial Arts Department, and Assistant Principal at Wachusett Regional High School in Holden, the Principal at Amesbury High School, taught at Framingham North High School before retiring. He was a member of the Armenian Church of Our Saviour and the Leicester Rod and Gun Club. His hobbies included fishing, building fishing rods, wooden ships and model airplanes, caring for foster animals and fixing any mechanical object that needed repair. He was a problem solver at heart and loved to see the light of understanding go on in his students' eyes.
A graveside funeral service and burial will be held on Thursday, February 21 at 11:00 a.m. in Hope Cemetery in Worcester. A brief visitation will take place at Nordgren Funeral Home 300 Lincoln St. Worcester at 10:00 am, followed by a graveside service and burial. In lieu of flowers, donations in Peter's memory may be made to the Rose & Peter Houmere Scholarship Fund. Checks may be made payable to WRSD and sent to Wachusett Regional High School, 1401 Main St., Holden, MA 01520. To leave an online condolence message, please visit
Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019