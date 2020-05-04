Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Peter Kittredge


1968 - 2020
Peter Kittredge Obituary
Peter J. Kittredge, 52

Clinton - Peter J. Kittredge, 52, loving partner, father, grandfather, brother, nephew, uncle, and friend, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 2, 2020 after being stricken ill. Pete was born on March 22, 1968, son of the late John & Dorothea "Duff" (Marcotte) Kittredge. Raised and educated in Clinton, he was a graduate of the Clinton High School, Class of 1986. Pete began his career at E.R. Buck Chair Company and later joined Darmann Abrasive Products, where he was employed for the past 23 years until the time of his passing. Pete enjoyed camping, riding motorcycles, cooking, reading, and taking time for himself. He will be lovingly remembered for his exceptionally quick and clever wit, and hilariously dry sense of humor. Recently, Pete purchased the family homestead on Pearl Street in Clinton, where he shared his life with Valerie Winsor. Pete cherished his two children, Nate and Sarah Kittredge, their partners, Emily and Kenny, and his granddaughter, Aubriella. He also leaves behind his former wife Nettie (LaBrack) Kittredge; his sister Maureen Kittredge and brother Obie Kittredge; beloved aunt Peg Murphy, who was a huge part of and influence on his life. He leaves Valerie's three children: Sam and her partner Neff, Liz, and John; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, both new and lifelong; all who will miss him dearly. With respect to current social gathering restrictions, immediate funeral services will be held privately under the direction of the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Peter J. Kittredge to: WHEAT Community Connections, P. O. Box 847, Clinton, MA 01510. Online condolences may be placed at

www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 4 to May 8, 2020
