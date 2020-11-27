1/1
Peter Krikorian
Peter Krikorian, 88

Phoenix, AZ - Peter Krikorian, formerly of Worcester, passed away at home on November 21, 2020 after a brief illness. He is predeceased by his wife Jane (Kachoian) of 54 years and his brother Charles. He is survived by his children; daughter Linda of Phoenix with whom he lived, daughter Jean of Los Angeles, son Dave and his wife Lori of Paxton, sisters Alice (Michael) Gulbankian of Southboro, Anna DeMango of Essex Junction, VT, Mary Rodgers of Cranberry Township, PA, brother Abraham and his husband Gene Taylor of Long Island, and his sister-in-law Natalie Krikorian of Worcester. He was "Papa" to grandchildren Aimee and Cameron Macintyre and Meghan and Brian Krikorian. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Peter was a graduate of South High School, where he co-captained the football team and was selected for the All-Star team as a senior. He proudly served as a member of the U.S. Army 24th Infantry Division during the Korean War. He worked as a self-employed plumbing and heating contractor for many years, until his retirement in 2004. He enjoyed his customers, and treated work as his hobby.

At Peter's request, there will be no public services. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 East Flower Street, Phoenix AZ 85014 who provided compassionate care in his final days.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
