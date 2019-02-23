|
|
Peter M. Martinson, 77
LEICESTER - Peter M. Martinson, 77, of Pleasant Street died Tuesday, February 19 in Vibra Hospital after an illness. He leaves his wife of 53 years, Nancy (Wheeler) Martinson, two daughters; Jennifer W. Segalla and her husband Robert of Lakeville, CT and Stephanie M. Bernabei and her husband Andrew of Leicester, four sisters; Martha LeVeille and her husband Larry of Belleair, Florida, Anne Roche and her husband Richard of Ajijic, Mexico, Elizabeth Gentile of Fairfield, CT and Kristina Davidson of Winchendon, six grandchildren; Max, Ian, Theo, Ella, Abby and Emma as well as many nieces and nephews.
Peter was born in Worcester, son of Dr. Melvin S. and Martha (Middleton) Martinson. He graduated from Kimball Union Academy in Meriden, New Hampshire in 1959 and from Marietta College, Ohio in 1964. Peter was the Founder and President of Miles Press Inc. in Worcester, working there for over 40 years, retiring in 2013. A lifelong resident of Leicester and an active community member, Peter was one of the first EMT's in town. He was also a part time police officer and on-call firefighter in the 1970's in Leicester. He took pride in caring for his home which has housed four generations of his family. Peter also loved to read but one of his favorite ways to spend time was taking scenic drives in his classic car with his bride. Above all, his greatest joy in life was spending time with his wife and family.
At Peter's request funeral services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Leicester Ambulance Service, 3 Paxton Street, Leicester, MA 01524. MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main Street is directing funeral arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019